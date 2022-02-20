Marshall can’t stop red-hot Charlotte offense; Herd fall 99-84

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall men’s basketball team had one of their best offensive performances of the season Saturday night against Charlotte. The 49ers just had an even better one.

Charlotte shot 62 percent from the floor and connected on 45 percent from the three-point line en route to a 99-84 win in Huntington.



Marshall drops their first game in their last three contests. The Herd falls to 10-17 this season and 3-11 in Conference USA Play.

Offense wasn’t the issue for Marshall, shooting nearly 52 percent. Andrew Taylor led the way with 22 points, connecting on 9-14 attempts. Taevion Kinsey, Mikel Beyers and David Early all scored in double figures.

The Herd are back on the road Monday night against Southern Miss, a makeup game from earlier in the season. Tip off in Hattiesburg is scheduled for 8 p.m.

