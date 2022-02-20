Area of low pressure expected to spark off scattered storms, showers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How much snow, sleet and ice is the St. Louis region expecting in this round of winter weather? It depends on where you’re talking about. The first wave arrives Wednesday afternoon and will be mainly snow north of I-70 with a mix south of I-70. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that one of the biggest challenges in this forecast over the next two days will be the impact of freezing rain and sleet on accumulation totals. That is the part of the forecast where the greatest uncertainty is with this weather event.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO