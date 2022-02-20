ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Area of low pressure expected to spark off scattered storms, showers

12newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures for the upcoming week are expected...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service:. Winter Weather Returns Tonight and into Tuesday Morning. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and bring light snow accumulations to much of the area. Forecast snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected above 7,000ft, 1 to 3 inches for mountain mid-slopes, and a dusting to around 1 inch or so in the Magic Valley and Snake Plain. Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and winter driving conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute in the interstate corridor when snow will likely still be ongoing.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2Now

Winter storm forecast: How much snow should the St. Louis area expect?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How much snow, sleet and ice is the St. Louis region expecting in this round of winter weather? It depends on where you’re talking about. The first wave arrives Wednesday afternoon and will be mainly snow north of I-70 with a mix south of I-70. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that one of the biggest challenges in this forecast over the next two days will be the impact of freezing rain and sleet on accumulation totals. That is the part of the forecast where the greatest uncertainty is with this weather event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ames Tribune

Temps expected to drop to near-record lows as winter storm hits Des Moines this week

Despite the 60 degree sunny weather on Sunday, hold off on trading in your coat for a T-shirt and shorts. Monday brings a possibility of drizzle in the afternoon, with a 70% chance of precipitation and freezing rain likely that night, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain and sleet is possible before 7 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a 50% chance of precipitation with snow and wind gusts as high as 25 mph in the late morning to afternoon.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGUN 9

Showers, mountain snow and a chance for some low snow as well

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy today and stronger winds tomorrow as a winter storm nears the area. It is not a great chance, but it is the best chance we have had this season for snow in the Tucson metro area. Wednesday is looking wet with showers likely in...
TUCSON, AZ
Dallas News

Windy and mild before mid-week showers and storms

Windy weather today will present another concern for grass fires across North Texas today. A gusty south wind up to 30 mph could quickly spread fires, especially west of DFW. Highs today will once again top out near 70 across North Texas with mostly sunny skies. Dry weather is expected today.
DALLAS, TX
WKRG

Clouds building with mild temps overnight, Scattered showers throughout this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! What a way to cap off the weekend. Temperatures were very seasonable into the mid-60’s with mostly clear skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50’s with clouds starting to move into the region. We will have a 30 percent chance for showers mainly in our northern counties heading into tomorrow with temperatures jumping up into the low-70’s.
MOBILE, AL
WDBJ7.com

Windy overnight front brings showers and isolated storm

Rain continues to move into the region tonight as the strong cold front arrives from the west. The best chance of rain is from now until 4 a.m. Friday morning. The main threat from any stronger cells would be localized downpours and gusty winds. WIND ADVISORY. The National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers continue this afternoon

A few light snow showers continue this afternoon without much of an impact. Take it easy on the mountain passes where light snow continues. High pressure will return for the end of the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be relatively calm with daytime highs in the 30s and low 40s.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy