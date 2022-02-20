Six area wrestlers battle for IHSA State Wrestling championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trying to find something fun to do today? How about naming a puppy? The University of Illinois Police is asking the public to help pick a name for their new puppy. According to UIPD, their new therapy dog is a 6-month-old Samoyed. He is described as very “fluffy and lovable.” Police […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO