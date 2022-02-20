ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Six area wrestlers battle for IHSA State Wrestling championships

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42469J_0eJnZtH900

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six area wrestlers battle for a State title Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Championships. Highlights above, plus results from the participants in the area:

1A STATE WRESTLING:

113 Pounds

Anthony Ruzic (Auburn) def. Emmett Nelson (Richmond Burton) 8-2

145 Pounds

Garrett Luke (Lena-Winslow) def. Tavius Hosley (Unity) by fall

160 Pounds

Marey Roby (Lena-Winslow) def. Joe Lashuay (Oakwood-Salt Fork) 8-2

182 Pounds

Michael Calcagno (IC Catholic) def. Grant Albaugh (Unity) 9-0

195 Pounds

Noah Wenzel (Dakota) def. Nick Nosler (Unity) 8-6

2A STATE WRESTLING:

Drew Davis (Glenwood) def. Anthony Alanis (Grayslake Central) 5-2

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Pana, St. Anthony have eyes on State finals

(WCIA) — The Girls State Basketball Finals are just over a week away from returning to Bloomington-Normal and after Tuesday night, 16 teams at each class all have their eyes on Redbird Arena. Pana has positioned themselves well to make a deep run. The No. 1 seed is on to the Super Sixteen after taking […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

HS Scoreboard (2-23-22)

WCIA — Scores from around Regional Semifinal day for boys basketball around the state, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More, Monticello, Unity, Lincoln, and Mahomet-Seymour. 1A BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31 St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59 Tuscola 54, Notre de La Salette 49 Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Melendez, Bosmans-Verdonk out vs. Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois will be without two big role players Thursday in their match-up with Ohio State, losing freshman RJ Melendez and backup center Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk to injury. Head coach Brad Underwood announced Melendez needed an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night after a bad case of appendicitis. He did not say how long his recovery […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

SJO girls’ basketball looking for run to Redbird

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Winning a regional has become the standard for the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team. The Spartans won their fourth straight regional title on Friday night, taking down host Kankakee McNamara 51-17 at the Class 2A Regional final. “It was awesome,” St. Joseph-Ogden senior center Taylor Wells said about winning the regional. […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, IL
City
Richmond, IL
City
Auburn, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Grandison’s late night work propels Illini senior to breakout game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell back three spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Illini went 1-1 last week, losing at Rutgers before beating No. 19 Michigan State in East Lansing. After the disappointing loss to the Scarlet Knights last Wednesday, Jacob Grandison […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Hello Brice

WCIA — In episode 115 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson welcome Brice Bement to the Sports team. Good to know the newest member of the WCIA3 Sports Department. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hello-brice/id1495074631?i=1000551932633
SPORTS
WCIA

Fighting Illini Deputy Athletics Director retiring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Deputy Director of Athletics Warren Hood recently announced he will retire at the end of April. Hood’s long and distinguished tenure with the Fighting Illini spans 36 years and concludes after serving six years as DIA’s second-in-command to Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “Warren Hood retires as one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Nelson
Person
Drew Davis
WCIA

Champaign County water team wins third straight taste test

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the third straight year, Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District placed first in a regional water taste test competition. 15 counties in Central Illinois submitted entries for the competition, which were judged on taste, odor and clarity. A water sample from the Champaign’s Mattis Water Treatment Plant was the winning […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Anti-Semitic messages found at Lake Land College

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College police discovered anti-Semitic messages left in parking lots across campus on Tuesday. The hateful messages were left in clear plastic bags containing rocks, according to a university news release. This news comes just days after similar incidents occurred at the University of Illinois this past weekend. The investigation […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

VOTE: UIPD’s puppy needs a name!

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trying to find something fun to do today? How about naming a puppy? The University of Illinois Police is asking the public to help pick a name for their new puppy. According to UIPD, their new therapy dog is a 6-month-old Samoyed. He is described as very “fluffy and lovable.” Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsa#Def#Combat#Ihsa State Wrestling#State#Oakwood Salt Fork#Ic Catholic#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Champaign school district expands ‘YES’ program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– After two years of being stifled by the pandemic, a program created to give students a head start on careers is working on getting back up to speed. We told you about Champaign schools’ “YES” program in December when reached its 10-year anniversary. And this year, program supervisor Mindy Smith has goals […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISU to update mask policy starting Feb. 28

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) announced that it will be updating its masking policy on campus Monday. According to an email sent to students, due to Gov. Pritzker planning on lifting the state-wide mask mandate, ISU will not require students to wear a mask in indoor spaces starting Feb. 28, with a […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Charleston Schools: Everyone okay after bus flips on side

UPDATE (10:55 AM 02/24/22) — Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine of Coles County Sheriff’s Office said the bus slid on the ice, into the ditch and overturned into the field. CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Illinois Central School Bus Company said everyone is okay after an accident involving a school bus Thursday morning. It […]
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools add resource officer

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Brandon Ryan, who has been a police officer for the Paxton Police Department for the past eight years, begins his first day as a certified school resource officer at Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools on Tuesday. Last week, Ryan underwent 40 hours of training at Illinois Central College to become a certified school resource […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

IPA continues online instruction for Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School administrators at International Prep Academy confirmed on Tuesday that Wednesday’s instruction will be moved online. The school was forced to close coming out of the three-day weekend due to a fire hazard. Maintenance workers discovered the boiler was overheating on Monday, which prompted a response from the Champaign Fire Department. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Icy roads causing crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs Wednesday evening on Interstate 57. The crashes are happening near the Mattoon/Charleston area from mileposts 184 to 190. Troopers said the roadway in this area is slick and icy and the Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified. Drivers are […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Illini Hillel responds to anti-Semitic flyers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Illini Hillel is responding to reports of anti-Semitic flyers placed across campus Sunday. Executive Director Erez Cohen said dozens of students found bags with hateful messages Sunday. Some of those students are concerned for their safety. He said it’s shocking, offensive and hurtful. Illini Hillel released a statement that says they’ll […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy