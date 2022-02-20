Six area wrestlers battle for IHSA State Wrestling championships
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six area wrestlers battle for a State title Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Championships. Highlights above, plus results from the participants in the area:
1A STATE WRESTLING:
113 Pounds
Anthony Ruzic (Auburn) def. Emmett Nelson (Richmond Burton) 8-2
145 Pounds
Garrett Luke (Lena-Winslow) def. Tavius Hosley (Unity) by fall
160 Pounds
Marey Roby (Lena-Winslow) def. Joe Lashuay (Oakwood-Salt Fork) 8-2
182 Pounds
Michael Calcagno (IC Catholic) def. Grant Albaugh (Unity) 9-0
195 Pounds
Noah Wenzel (Dakota) def. Nick Nosler (Unity) 8-6
2A STATE WRESTLING:
Drew Davis (Glenwood) def. Anthony Alanis (Grayslake Central) 5-2Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0