Champaign, IL

IHSA State Individual Wrestling Roundup

By Matt McClain
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two central Illinois wrestlers cap off their 2021-2022 season with state championships.

In Class 2A, Bloomington’s Jack Weltha wins the 220 pound title with a 5-3 victory in overtime. Weltha finishes the season with a 35-3 record and a state championship.

Washington’s Kannon Webster is now a two-time state champion. Webster wins the 132 pound state championship with a tech. fall victory, 24-9. Webster’s final record this season comes in at 48-1.

Washington also got two runner up finishes, as Peyton Cox and Donnie Hidden took home second place. Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins also came up one victory short of a state championship, finishing in second in the Class 1A 106 pound division.

