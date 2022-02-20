IHSA State Individual Wrestling Roundup
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two central Illinois wrestlers cap off their 2021-2022 season with state championships.
In Class 2A, Bloomington’s Jack Weltha wins the 220 pound title with a 5-3 victory in overtime. Weltha finishes the season with a 35-3 record and a state championship.
Washington’s Kannon Webster is now a two-time state champion. Webster wins the 132 pound state championship with a tech. fall victory, 24-9. Webster’s final record this season comes in at 48-1.
Washington also got two runner up finishes, as Peyton Cox and Donnie Hidden took home second place. Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins also came up one victory short of a state championship, finishing in second in the Class 1A 106 pound division.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0