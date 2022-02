Thursday night features some of the worst the Big Ten has to offer when the Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers do battle at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers, tonight's favorites, enter this game at 16-10 overall and rank ninth in the Big Ten. The Terps are struggling even more at 13-14 and are in danger of finishing the season in the bottom three of the conference. One thing that Maryland has going for them is the fact they are on a two-game win streak.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO