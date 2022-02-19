ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Richard Chavez Of Oak Park Charged In Murder Of Charisma Ehresman

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — An Oak Park man is now charged in connection with the murder of a Forest View...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 found dead inside South Side home: officials

CHICAGO — Two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s South Side, according to police and fire officials. The bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a home on on the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A witness said they heard arguing followed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Forest View, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Forest View, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison. Thursday’s sentencing of comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, […]
HAMMOND, IN
WOWO News

Oak Hill student charged with raping another student

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old man is charged with raping another student on an Oak Hill School Corporation school bus. Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar of Marion is charged with felony rape and felony sexual battery. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Grant County Jail. Grant County Sheriff’s...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Aldermen Approve $1.4 Million Settlement For Mother Of Toddler Killed During High-Speed Police Chase; $1.2 Million Payment To Innocent Two Men Shot At By Off-Duty Cop Now Facing Felony Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman whose 13-month-old son was killed by a hit-and-run driver during a high-speed police chase in July 2015 will receive a $1.4 million settlement from the city, in a lawsuit accusing police of failing to call of the pursuit when it posed a significant risk to pedestrians. Dillan Harris was sitting in a stroller as he and his mother waited at a bus stop near 63rd Street and Ellis Avenue on July 11, 2015, when 21-year-old Antoine Watkins jumped the curb while fleeing police, and ran over the toddler. Police had started chasing Watkins after seeing him flee...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
WGN News

15-year-old boy dies after shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in the head in West Englewood. Police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Paulina. The teen was standing outside when a black Chevrolet approached, firing shots in his direction. The teen, later identified as Jamerion Wales, […]
WGN News

Father charged in Lansing toddler’s 2014 death found not guilty

LANSING, Ill. — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died is speaking out after the child’s father was found not guilty of the death. Jakarriah Patterson was found beaten to death inside a south suburban Lansing home in 2014. Her father, Jeremiah Thompson, was charged with her murder. Lansing police said Thompson was angry […]
LANSING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Man charged, accused of stalking Lightfoot

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been was charged and accused of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Joseph Igartua, 37, is charged with three felony counts of stalking and one felony account of reckless discharge of a firearm. Igartua is due in court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

2 bodies found in alley behind northern Indiana strip mall

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday behind a northern Indiana outlet mall. Elkhart police officers were called to the scene after the bodies of a male and a female were discovered about 10 a.m. Sunday in an alley behind a Papa Johns restaurant located […]
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers High School student dies, 4 other juveniles hurt in Chicago crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers High School student was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Chicago on Saturday morning, according to a Hamilton Southeastern Schools spokesperson and Illinois State Police. Jake Reibel, 16, was a sophomore at the school. He was a Hamilton Southeastern High...
FISHERS, IN
CBS Chicago

South Side Woman Blamed For Accident In Which Her Car Was Hit By Semi-Truck, Until Dashcam Backed Her Up With Proof

CHICAGO (CBS) — A trucker crashed into a South Side woman’s car, then told police it was all her fault. Even worse, the police report backed up the trucker – until the South Sider found proof. Now, she is sounding the alarm to CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas about the trucks rumbling through her neighborhood. Kimberly Holt’s dash cam video showed a semi turning near 93rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood. Holt reversed to make room, all while the trucker kept accelerating. “Next thing I know, my car gets hit. I was in shock, I’m terrified,” she said. “I called a couple...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shooting during argument, 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side Saturday morning, Feb. 19. Police said two Milwaukee men were arguing and exchanged gunfire near 13th and North, striking each other around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old man was killed. A 35-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy