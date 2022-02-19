Richard Chavez Of Oak Park Charged In Murder Of Charisma Ehresman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman whose 13-month-old son was killed by a hit-and-run driver during a high-speed police chase in July 2015 will receive a $1.4 million settlement from the city, in a lawsuit accusing police of failing to call of the pursuit when it posed a significant risk to pedestrians. Dillan Harris was sitting in a stroller as he and his mother waited at a bus stop near 63rd Street and Ellis Avenue on July 11, 2015, when 21-year-old Antoine Watkins jumped the curb while fleeing police, and ran over the toddler. Police had started chasing Watkins after seeing him flee...

