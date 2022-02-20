ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Obi Toppin becomes third Knick to win NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2novUO_0eJnYlLw00
Knicks forward Obi Toppin wins the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Obi Toppin came oh so close to winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last season, narrowly losing in the final round.

This time, he was ready to come out on top.

He did just that on Saturday, walking out of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. He became the third Knick to win it, as Nate Robinson won it three times (2006, 2009, 2010) and Kenny Walker won it once (1989) for New York.

Toppin's first dunk followed a consistent trend of the night and of Dunk Contests past: jumping over a person. He leaped over someone and went behind the back to throw down an emphatic slam. He got a 44, his score likely diminished a bit after a couple missed tries.

He went into the second round tied for first as Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Warriors also netted a 44 on his first dunk. Toppin knew he didn't have to do anything crazy to advance, as the Magic's Cole Anthony and the Rockets' Jalen Green had lackluster performances beforehand, so he threw down a simple -- yet obviously incredibly difficult -- off-the-glass, between-the-legs dunk.

It was indeed enough to advance him to the finals, as he got a 46. Toscano-Anderson also impressed once again, moving the two onto the championship against each other.

Toscano-Anderson's first dunk was underwhelming, so Toppin could've played it safe again. He didn't want to do that, however, spending his first two attempts trying to complete a difficult dunk in which he tapped the ball off the backboard before flushing it home. After two misses, he returned to an easier third attempt that looked similar to his second.

Toppin went into the final round with a six-point lead. Toscano-Anderson donned a Jason Richardson jersey and attempted to mimic one of the Golden State legend's former Dunk Contest slams, but came up empty and received a 30 -- the lowest possible score.

This meant Toppin just needed to complete a dunk and he'd be crowned the champion. He could've played it safe, as one commentator suggested he could win with a lay-up. But instead, Toppin returned to the bank-shot dunk he tried in the previous round, and this time threw it down on the first try. His score didn't matter at that point, as it was clear to everyone watching that he was the champ.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Gary Payton explains Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are two of the greatest NBA players of all time. Up until recently, they also served as a model for the best partnership in sports history. Unfortunately, things fell apart relatively quickly over the past year or so once Jordan released his "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen didn’t take kindly to it, and he wasn’t shy about letting folks know why.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Kenny Walker
Person
Jason Richardson
Yardbarker

Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's record-breaking performance at All-Star Game

There’s putting on a show, and then there’s what Steph Curry did at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors star gave the people their money’s worth and then some with an electric performance during the main event at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Curry hit an absurd 16 three-pointers for 50 points in Team LeBron’s 163-160 win over Team Durant. The white-hot shooting display earned Curry this year’s Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
FanSided

NBA at 75: Michael Jordan arrived at the 1987 Slam Dunk Contest

The Over and Back NBA podcast is celebrating the NBA at 75 by rewatching some of the greatest Slam Dunk Contests in NBA history. Michael Jordan didn’t need the 1987 Slam Dunk Contest to become Air Jordan, the 23-year-old was already well on his way to becoming one of the NBA’s pre-eminent superstars.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt#Magic#Jalen Green#Sportscenter
Yardbarker

New video reveals Ja'Marr Chase's reaction after Bengals' final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green took verbal jab at Rudy Gobert during All-Star Game

Rudy Gobert must have kicked Draymond Green’s dog when they were kids or something. The Golden State Warriors star was briefly interviewed during TNT’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Upon being mentioned by the broadcast team along with fellow Defensive Player of the Year winners such as Gobert, Green took exception to even being included in the same sentence as the Jazz big man.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds to ban report

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews offered her own response to a report that she had been banned from Kansas City Chiefs games. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claimed that Mahomes had banned both Matthews and his brother Jackson from Chiefs games because they were bad for his brand. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet, and Mahomes openly laughed off the claim on social media.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy