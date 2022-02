BKFC founder David Feldman has confirmed that Triller has officially acquired a majority stake in his organization. While it may not exactly be everyone’s cup of tea, BKFC has served as an important combat sports alternative in the last few years through their bare-knuckle boxing style. The likes of Paige VanZant, Chad Mendes, Mike Perry, Paulie Malignaggi and more have all entered the ring for the promotion, amongst a variety of other recognisable names from the landscape of boxing and mixed martial arts.

