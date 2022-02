MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis restaurants are in the running for one of the most sought-after honors in the business - a James Beard Award. The James Beard Foundation published the list of semifinalists for 2022 Wednesday, recognizing "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO