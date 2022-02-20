ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 black-owned business owners launch business bingo for Black History Month

By Olivia Steen
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQQS8_0eJnXAvO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — How well do you know your local, black-owned businesses? Well, two owners are putting you to the test with a black-owned business bingo game this month.

The goal is to visit as many black-owned businesses as you can for prizes.

Sarasota teacher gets creative with Black history lessons

“It prompts you to go to Yuppi to North Tampa Pharmacy, to Yokie Empire to different businesses and you just mark it off,” said Kiva Williams, owner of The Fun Food Mama.

She and Karimah Henry, owner of Crafting A Fun Life, created this scavenger hunt to make Black History Month more interactive.

“I thought that it would get people out and support our local black-owned businesses,” Henry said. “They think only restaurants but there’s convenience stores, pharmacies, yonni steam lounges. There’s so many black-owned businesses that people don’t know about so we want to drive traffic to them,” Willaims said.

Black-owned businesses across the nation took a devastating hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, 41% of black businesses closed as a result of the 2020 shutdown. In comparison, 17% of white-owned businesses closed. Research also showed black-owned firms were five times as likely to receive no PPP funding as opposed to white-owned ones.

Mammie Luke, CEO of Yuppi Restaurant, said lack of funding is usually the issue.

‘I grew up in a segregated country, but it was my country too’: Lt. Col. George Hardy, 96, reflects on life as Tuskegee Airman

“As a small black-owned business, we don’t have necessarily the budget to do Facebook ads or do traditional ads.”

She started her business during the pandemic and depended on word of mouth to draw in customers.

“I do believe we are limited and people do not recognize us even though we have a nice big orange sign in the window that says Yuppi.”

Luke told 8 On Your Side she’s glad to be a part of this year’s bingo game.

“I look forward to participating in more Tampa, local black history events to uplift our community and give our future generation something proud to be a part of.”

‘Leonard George and the Tigers’: Documentary about Jesuit legend who broke racial barriers premieres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDhYK_0eJnXAvO00

It’s not too late to participate in the game. Here is the digital bingo card. You’re also instructed to tag #TAMPABAYBEC, if you post pictures of your visits on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
WFLA

Tampa city council explores rent stabilization ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of Tampa City Council are set to learn more about a possible rent stabilization ordinance during a scheduled workshop on Thursday. The city is bustling with the construction of luxury apartments, complexes, and condominiums. Some local families told 8 On Your Side it’s almost impossible to find affordable housing. Community […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Black#Black History Month#Bingo Card#Racial Injustice#Racism#North Tampa Pharmacy#The Fun Food Mama#Yuppi Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warming up and a sign of spring is in the air. Several flowers have already begun blooming and there are a lot more to come over the next several months! BLOOMING RIGHT NOW Azaleas Camellias Viburnums Orchids Bougainvillea’s BLOOMING SOON: 3-4 WEEKS Gardenias Crape Myrtles Firebush Iris Plumbago LATE […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Woman steals 4th grader’s science project from Florida driveway

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Sunday in the San Carlos Park neighborhood just south of Fort Myers. Melissa Tharp said her son, Gabriel, won last year's science fair and was hoping for a repeat by turning a globe into a solar oven to try to bake cupcakes in the sun.
WFLA

WFLA

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy