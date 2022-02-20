ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URI drops 8 of last 9

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
(WPRI) – URI men’s basketball dropped to 4-9 in Atlantic 10 play with a 72-61 loss at George Washington Saturday night.

Sophomore guard Joe Bamisile led the Colonials with a game-high 20 points.

Makhel Mitchell had a team-high 15 points for Rhody. His brother Makhi finished with a double-double, 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

