URI drops 8 of last 9

Dan Hurley was ejected before halftime in a battle of top 25 teams Tuesday night when the UConn coach urged the crowd to get loud in a tight game against Villanova. The No. 21 Huskies had a 24-23 lead over No. 8 Villanova when Hurley earned a technical foul for slamming his hand on the scorer's table over a no-call by officials. After Villanova hit two technical free throws to take the lead, Hurley waved his arms to pump up the Connecticut crowd and was immediately called for a second technical foul, disqualifying him from coaching the rest of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO