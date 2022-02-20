ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Woman sentenced to 20 years for pushing man off bus to his death

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Bleakley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbGIf_0eJnVvc500

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to spend 20 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxsv3_0eJnVvc500
Cadesha Bishop is sentenced to 20 years for pushing an elderly man off an RTC bus. (KLAS-TV)

Cadesha Bishop took a plea deal. She was originally facing a murder charge but under the deal, she pleaded guilty to abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in substantial mental harm or death.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Bishop, 28, was accused of pushing 74-year-old Serge Fournier off an RTC bus causing him to hit his head. He later died from his injuries.

According to a video from the bus, Bishop was arguing with passengers on the bus and when Fournier walked past her, he told her to be nicer to the passengers which led to a heated exchange and her pushing him.

RODENTS: Family Dollar items possibly contaminated

Bishop got off the bus and walked away but police were able to track her down later and make an arrest.

Bishop could be eligible for parole in eight years.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 10

Guest
1d ago

There are times where plea bargaining should not be allowed. This is one of them. She will be out in 10 years or less!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rtc#Klas Tv#Google Play
WAVY News 10

Sheriff: Man in La Grange, NC shooting acted in self-defense

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting death of a man at a La Grange convenience store Tuesday night. Julius Graham of La Grange was identified by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives and SBI agents as the suspect in the shooting death of Terrence Outlaw […]
LA GRANGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Antisemitic flyers found in McLean, Va

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — More antisemitic flyers were found in the Wolf Trap area of Vienna on Feb. 20. In a news release, police got a call to the 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road after a member of the neighborhood found a sealed plastic bag with an antisemitic flyer weighed down with corn kernels […]
MCLEAN, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia deputies catch suspect after goat chase

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he’s being challenged. The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13. Barker said a deputy […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy