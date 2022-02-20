ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

A police helicopter crash-landed in the water off Newport Beach

By Michelle Mark
 4 days ago

  • A police helicopter crash-landed off the coast of Newport Beach, authorities said Saturday.
  • The Huntington Beach PD said rescue efforts for one of their helicopters was underway.
  • Earlier on Saturday, a helicopter crashed off the coast of Miami Beach.

Rescue efforts were underway Saturday evening after a police helicopter crashed off the coast of Newport Beach, California, authorities said.

"We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area," the Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted . "Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available."

Authorities did not immediately comment on potential injuries, but CBSLA reported that both pilots were rescued and brought to a trauma center.

Images and videos posted to social media by local news outlets showed the helicopter partially submerged in the waters of the harbor while emergency vehicles and rescue workers crowded along the shore. CBSLA reported the crashed helicopter was in Newport Bay, between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

It was unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The incident came just hours after another helicopter crashed yards away from a crowded Miami beach . Two of the helicopter's passengers were injured and a video showed the aircraft plummeting from the sky and into the water, narrowly missing several swimmers.

