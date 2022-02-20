Metro parents are speaking out against bullying at schools

ATLANTA — Whether it’s in school or online, bullying is a nationwide problem and parents from different local school districts are frustrated.

“He talks about it all the time. He wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes crying that he’s scared,” said Shakita Cohen, whose

son is in the first grade.

“I want to see these schools take bullying more seriously to protect these kids,” said Shekeyvious Raven, whose son is an eighth-grader.

Bullying hits close to home for Raven, who believes her son is being targeted.

“He has some hearing loss, anytime we do successfully get hearing aids, when he gets to school he’s bullied and picked on from the hearing aids.”

Raven said when her son stood up for himself, he was suspended.

“It’s affecting his learning. He already has a learning disability that puts him behind everybody else,” said Raven.

Videos were posted to social media that appear to show Raven’s son being bullied at Freedom Middle School in DeKalb County.

Raven said it happened when the teacher stepped out of the room.

“The students came inside his classroom. One was recording while the other one slapped him up and jacked him up. Telling him to stand up so he could push him down,” said Raven.

Raven and her son spoke out about the incident on The Frank Ski Show.

The DeKalb County School District released this statement about the incident:

“DCSD is aware of this video and the incident remains under investigation. However, the matter was handled administratively, and school administrators are in communication with the student’s family as the investigation continues. DCSD has a “BULLYING STOPS HERE!” Awareness Campaign to stop bullying, harassment, discrimination, and hazing in schools. This comprehensive approach to addressing these issues seeks to educate, not only students but the entire community of stakeholders. The district also has social media guidelines for students to address cyberbullying. For more information about the campaign, please visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/bullying-harassment-hazing-awareness.”

Nationwide, about 20% of students ages 12 to 18 are bullied. About 19% of students ages 9 to 12 report being bullied on school property.

Shakita Cohen has a 7-year-old son who has autism and allegedly has had problems at Bay Creek Elementary School since November 2021.

Kelly Clarkson files papers to change her name to ‘Kelly Brianne’

“He has been attacked several times and nothing’s been done. This student has tried to stab him with a pencil and tried stabbing him with scissors,” said Cohen.

Cohen said she is trying to get her son moved to a different classroom.

“I told them I’m not accepting no more excuses so something needs to be done. Don’t waste my time or my child’s time because I will keep him home until they can figure this out,” said Cohen.

The Walton County School District released this statement:

“The Walton County School District’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its students and staff. The Bay Creek Elementary School administration team and district leaders are working in partnership with Ms. Cohen to quickly address the needs of her child.”

©2022 Cox Media Group