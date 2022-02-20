ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife officials plan to euthanize a 500-pound black bear terrorizing homes in South Lake Tahoe

By Kelsey Vlamis
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

An American black bear.

Getty Images

  • A large black bear in Northern California is breaking into homes and causing property damage.
  • Officials are trying to trap the bear after more than 150 calls have been made about the animal.
  • The situation could have been avoided if people were careful about storing food, officials said.

California wildlife officials are trying to catch a massive black bear that has been terrorizing homes in South Lake Tahoe for more than seven months.

Known to locals as "Hank the Tank," the bear weighs in at approximately 500 pounds, according to wildlife officials.

Hank has been the cause of more than 150 calls to wildlife officials and law enforcement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Thursday.

The bear has forcefully entered at least 28 homes and caused extensive property damage in 33 documented cases.

"I'm tired of having to fear our lives quite frankly because of what the bear may or may not do," local resident Bridget Marchetti Philip told CBS13 , adding: "Somebody needs to act. This has been going on for a very long time and eventually something very, very bad is going to happen."

Hank is "severely food-habituated," meaning the animal is no longer afraid of people and has come to associate them with food, Fish and Wildlife said, adding that the bear "has used its immense size and strength to break in and through front doors and garage doors."

Officials have tried hazing the bear to discourage it from looking for food near homes, but the incidents haven't stopped, landing Hank on Fish and Wildlife's most wanted list and prompting the current trapping effort.

"While the Lake Tahoe area has a healthy and dense bear population, euthanizing an animal is always our last option," Fish and Wildlife said.

The department is looking into placement options for the bear as an alternative to euthanizing the animal but said there were several challenges associated with relocating the bear. Wild bears can experience mental health consequences when placed in captivity and such facilities must meet specific welfare criteria, according to Fish and Wildlife's Black Bear Policy .

"Adult bears may be poor candidates for placement due to the chronic stress of adjusting to captivity after living only in wild conditions. Cubs are usually better candidates for successful placement," the policy says.

BEAR League, a nonprofit based in the Lake Tahoe area, is urging Fish and Wildlife to seriously consider other options before killing the bear, KCRA reported. BEAR League did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Executive Director Ann Bryant told KCRA they have found a sanctuary in Colorado that is able to give Hank a permanent home. She said BEAR League is willing to pay all expenses associated with transporting the bear and has notified California Fish and Wildlife as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

But Fish and Wildlife told the outlet there could be additional challenges with the plan.

"The facility in Colorado does seem willing to take the bear. However, a black bear cannot be imported into the state of Colorado without permits and approval from Colorado Parks and Wildlife," the department said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Officials said this situation could have been avoided entirely "with a few simple actions."

"Bears are primarily scent-driven when seeking food. As such, we ask again that everyone remain vigilant and act responsibly by properly storing food and garbage while living in – or visiting – bear habitat," the statement said, adding that best practices for preventing bear dependence on human food can be found at Keep Tahoe Bears Wild .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

John Burns
4d ago

Aww just leave the ole fella alone. I work around 3-brown bears and 1-black bear. I don’t bother them and they don’t bother me. The only thing they do is eat most of my apples and pears from the trees.

Reply
2
This Is Reno

Bear with ‘death sentence’ approved for sanctuary

Public outcry over the fate of an overweight Lake Tahoe bear just trying to scratch out a living in the unsecured garbage of the Tahoe Keys has prompted a reprieve from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Ann Bryant, Executive Director of the BEAR League, a California non-profit dedicated to keeping bears safe.
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Gavin Newsom
