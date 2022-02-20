ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson officially signs with the Chicago Bulls — giving the team some needed bulk for a playoff push

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

The Chicago Bulls officially signed Tristan Thompson late Saturday, bulking up as they prepare to push for the playoffs after the All-Star break.

The 6-foot-9, 254-pound Thompson will play a key role in the paint for the Bulls behind starting center Nikola Vučević, who is averaging 18.2 points and 11.7 rebounds this season.

The Bulls frequently have sacrificed size as they forge a small-ball identity around All-Star wings DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and even Vučević has seen his touches and scoring diminished as the Bulls emphasize speed and shooting. This style often has benefited the Bulls, who are tied for first in the Eastern Conference. But it also has been a detriment around the basket, where they struggle to protect the rim and rebound effectively.

Thompson brings a veteran acumen to help the Bulls maintain size when Vučević isn’t on the court. The 30-year-old big man is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, having started the year with the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the Indiana Pacers and ultimately waived this past week.

Thompson, whom the Cleveland Cavaliers selected with the fourth pick in the 2011 draft out of Texas, has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for four teams in 11 NBA seasons.

Thompson’s most important contribution will come on the defensive end, where he’ll help body up to Eastern Conference giants such as Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan said he had the “utmost respect” for Thompson after battling against him and the Cavaliers during DeRozan’s Toronto Raptors tenure. LaVine said he spoke with Thompson before the signing and was encouraged by their conversation.

“He’s going to bring another championship-level guy where he’s been in these games before,” LaVine said Saturday during All-Star media availability. “He can help us in these situations.”

Thompson was a member of four consecutive Eastern Conference champion teams with the Cavaliers (2015-18), including the 2016 NBA champions. He has averages of 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 83 career postseason games.

The signing also gave a signal to LaVine , the only long-standing member of the roster remaining from before the arrivals of executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

LaVine said the addition of Thompson makes the Bulls feel like serious postseason contenders after competing for the top spot in the East in the first half of the season.

“With AK and Marc, obviously, they’re going for it,” LaVine said. “They trust in me, they trust in DeMar, they trust in this group, and it just means a lot going into the last year of my contract that they’re putting a team around us that can compete.’’

The Bulls released forward Alfonzo McKinnie — who was signed to a full contract after stepping in as a hardship player during the team’s December COVID-19 outbreak — to make room for Thompson on the roster. McKinnie played in 17 games for the Bulls, averaging 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.

