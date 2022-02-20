ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Pepper, Manjon lead UC Davis past CSU Bakersfield 81-79

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Elijah Pepper had 24 points and Ezra Manjon scored 23 as UC Davis edged Cal State Bakersfield 81-79 on Saturday.

Pepper made all 12 of his foul shots for the Aggies (11-7, 5-3 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller had 18 points

Kaleb Higgins scored a season-high 23 points for the Roadrunners (6-15, 1-11), who have now lost nine straight games. Shawn Stith scored a season-high 20 points. Justin McCall had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
