ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

The next few days will be quite “interesting”–Tom Schrader KX Storm Team

By Tom Schrader
kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at one high-resolution forecast model for potential snow totals and overall it is indicating a little more snow than it had...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Mild & Breezy Next Few Days; Colder, Light Snow Possible Sunday

Another mild day is on tap with highs near 50 degrees. The daily high temperature will be around lunchtime as a cold front crosses the Susquehanna Valley. Winds become breezy this afternoon, could gust from the west up to 25 miles per hour. Skies stay partly sunny and periods of sprinkles or flurries are possible through the day as the front crosses the region. Skies begin to clear after sunset as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
KWCH.com

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.
WICHITA, KS
WFMZ-TV Online

Mild the next few days before a three day cold shot arrives starting Sunday

TONIGHT: Brisk with an evening rain or snow shower, then becoming mostly clear as winds diminish. Low: 26. FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. High: 52. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low: 42. FORECAST SUMMARY. Today was even milder than yesterday, but it wasn't quite as...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At This Time#A Little More#Kx News
WFMZ-TV Online

Warming up the next few days with some rain and wind later Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with some clouds; breezy and milder. High: 47. With clear skies, light winds, and a fresh snow cover, Monday night was one of the colder nights we've seen in a while. Many of us woke up to single digit lows early Tuesday morning, as cold as a single (1°) degree in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Lots of sunshine allowed for a less cold afternoon compared to Monday, but it was still a struggle to do much better than 30 degrees for most of us. A welcome warm up begins Wednesday, after a seasonably cold but not as bitterly cold Tuesday night with lows down in the upper teens. Skies end up partly sunny on Wednesday, but highs will climb to around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement compared to the past few days. It's even warmer Thursday with 60-degree highs likely, even as clouds and winds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a round of rain our way late Thursday afternoon and even more so Thursday night. A front sweeps the rain and cloud away for a sunny but cooler weekend, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s before more warmth arrives next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Warm and rainy weather will continue over the next few days.

This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be warm and cloudy once again with highs near 80°. A few hit-or-miss showers will also be possible in the afternoon. Expect more...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Potential for record breaking highs over the next few days

As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Record breaking highs a possibility over the next few days with temps in the low to mid 80s. Changes coming for the weekend as a cold front will move through Friday and bring temps back to the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Denver Post

Denver weather: Frigid cold, snow expected for next few days

Forecasters expected frigid temperatures and light snow to greet Denverites on Tuesday morning following a warm, sunny weekend — a drastic swing that epitomizes Colorado’s winter weather trickery. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver should see a high of just 13 degrees Tuesday with wind...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Leader

Severe storms possible over the next few hours

Severe thunderstorms are expected during the day today. The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in the Enhanced Risk area, where damaging winds up to 70mph and tornadoes will be the primary risk. It is possible there could be a strong tornado. Elsewhere, severe storms will also be possible with damaging winds and tornadoes the primary hazards.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

A Few Showers/Storms Tonight

25 WEATHER FORECAST — A few showers will continue across the area through the evening hours with temperatures in the 60s. A better chance of scattered storms arrives late tonight into early Thursday morning. Right now it appears the best rain chances will be from highway 84, north. The threat of severe weather appears to be well north of here as well with a stronger cap preventing significant storms in our area. If we see a stronger storm or two, it will likely be north of a Hamilton to Hillsboro line. This is where some storms could have winds up to 50mph. Temperatures in the morning will fall into the low 50s.
HILLSBORO, TX
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy week ahead with a few showers and storms possible each day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a warm and muggy start to our workweek with a few showers around as you head out this morning. Not a lot of additional rain is expected later this morning and afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures warm up into the middle 70s this afternoon. Some fog will be possible tonight along with another cloudy and muggy evening with lows in the 60s. A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s! Our next cold front pushes through late Thursday night into Friday morning, dropping temperatures by the end of the workweek. Parade weather looks good Friday evening although much cooler by then with temperatures in the 40s at sunset!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Calm for the Next Few Days

If stepping out this evening just grab your layers! Temperatures are going to be quite cold through the overnight, dropping to the upper singles digits and the lower teens for lows. It will be dry though with partly cloudy sky. High Pressure will remain in control for Tuesday, which means...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Mild the next few days, accumulating snow and arctic air return Sunday

Mainly mountain showers are expected across western Montana today. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds will be breezy gusting to 25 mph. We are tracking our next weather maker that will bring a significant drop in temperatures. In advance of the front, winds will increase. Gusty southwest winds will warm temperatures into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. Behind the front, we will see areas of snow and a surge of colder air. Valleys will see several inches of accumulating snow Sunday and Sunday night.
MONTANA STATE
WSFA

Much warmer for next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yesterday’s warm front that brought rain to much of the area has now lifted off to our north... that means drier weather, humid conditions and much warmer air will stick around for the next few days. Temperatures today have soared into the upper 70s, and some towns easily even made it to 80°! It definitely feels more like the heart of spring as opposed to late February. There is a very slight chance of a shower today afternoon, but nearly everyone stays dry.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy