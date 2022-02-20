The next few days will be quite “interesting”–Tom Schrader KX Storm Team

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with some clouds; breezy and milder. High: 47. With clear skies, light winds, and a fresh snow cover, Monday night was one of the colder nights we've seen in a while. Many of us woke up to single digit lows early Tuesday morning, as cold as a single (1°) degree in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Lots of sunshine allowed for a less cold afternoon compared to Monday, but it was still a struggle to do much better than 30 degrees for most of us. A welcome warm up begins Wednesday, after a seasonably cold but not as bitterly cold Tuesday night with lows down in the upper teens. Skies end up partly sunny on Wednesday, but highs will climb to around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement compared to the past few days. It's even warmer Thursday with 60-degree highs likely, even as clouds and winds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a round of rain our way late Thursday afternoon and even more so Thursday night. A front sweeps the rain and cloud away for a sunny but cooler weekend, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s before more warmth arrives next week.

