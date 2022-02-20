ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple San Jose residents evacuate due to fire

By Yesenia Zuniga
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose firefighters are assisting in a fire incident on 3000 Block of Coldwater Dr., officials say.

San Jose Police Media Relations tweeted Saturday evening in a post about a residential fire. Multiple residents evacuated the area. Officials are currently assisting traffic control.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time, officials say.

San Jose fire department asks residents to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

