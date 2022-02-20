ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several teens arrested following widespread disturbance in Towson

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Police say six juveniles were arrested and two officers were injured .

Original story below…

——

TOWSON, MD—Several juveniles were arrested following a widespread disturbance in Towson on Saturday evening.

Witnesses say the trouble began right around 5 p.m., when Towson Town Center’s weekend curfew goes into effect.

Several fights broke out inside the mall involving as many as 100 people, according to eyewitnesses.

The chaos quickly spread from the mall to the Towson Circle and then to the Cinemark Theater.

Local business owners say they temporarily closed for a short time until order was restored.

The Baltimore County Police Department says several juveniles were taken into police custody, and that additional details will be provided as they become available.

Mary Jane Brutzman
4d ago

agree with 1207. Parents teach this kind of disrespect and violence. This kind of insanity is why malls are closing, business owners are closing. Bad parenting and no direction is the root of evil personal chooses void of understanding natural consequences.

