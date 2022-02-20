Several teens arrested following widespread disturbance in Towson

UPDATE: Police say six juveniles were arrested and two officers were injured .

Original story below…

——

TOWSON, MD—Several juveniles were arrested following a widespread disturbance in Towson on Saturday evening.

Witnesses say the trouble began right around 5 p.m., when Towson Town Center’s weekend curfew goes into effect.

Several fights broke out inside the mall involving as many as 100 people, according to eyewitnesses.

The chaos quickly spread from the mall to the Towson Circle and then to the Cinemark Theater.

Local business owners say they temporarily closed for a short time until order was restored.

The Baltimore County Police Department says several juveniles were taken into police custody, and that additional details will be provided as they become available.

