WVU begins a tough stretch of its schedule as it tips off against TCU at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers have five games left in their schedule, and three of them, including tonight’s matchup, will be played between Monday and Saturday. WVU is desperate to build itself a postseason resume, but Coach Bob Huggins says his team will keep fighting “as long as there’s opportunity.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO