Despite being one of the oldest NBA organizations, the Philadelphia 76ers are still going strong. After 17 seasons in Syracuse, the Nationals moved to Philadelphia in 1963, becoming known as the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have been home to some of the best players in NBA history, as shown by their three titles and ten retired jerseys hanging in the rafters. In the history of basketball, the Philadelphia 76ers have been home to some of the greatest players of all time. One cannot help but be in awe when one considers all of the great players that have worn the 76ers’ uniform at some point in time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO