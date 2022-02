Commissioners don't approve license for outlet on Main Street, but OLCC asks for consent of cities as a 'formality'Oregon City Commission President Denyse McGriff hopes the commissioners' 3-2 vote on Feb. 2 against a new liquor store downtown will send a "statement to the OLCC" about the process state officials use for approving such applications. McGriff said she was "incensed" by the process that mandates written notification only for properties within 500 feet of the proposed store, which she said is walking distance from an addiction recovery center. Opportunities for public comment were posted on the OLCC's website but McGriff...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO