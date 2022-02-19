ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Seniors in the Park Presents Roma

whitewaterbanner.com
 3 days ago

Tuesday, February 22, 1 p.m. 2 hours, 15 minutes (2018); Spanish/Mexican language with...

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Werewolf movie ‘The Cursed’ is a classic (and slightly cliche) creature feature

“The Cursed,” a retelling of the werewolf legend, arrives 80 years after “The Wolf Man” — and a parade of over 200 other films of its ilk, at least according to IMDb, whose litany of cinematic lycanthropy also includes something called simply “Cursed.” Does the world need another man-bites-man movie?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Academy Awards#Nudity#Spanish#Mexican
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Deadline

Robert Blalack Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Visual Effects Artist, ILM Co-Founder Was 73

Robert Blalack, a towering figure in the world of visual effects, died on Wednesday. His wife Caroline Charron-Blalack confirmed the news to Deadline. He was 73. Blalack said he specialized in “solving the Visual Effects requirements of ‘can’t be done’ Motion Picture productions.” He proved the truth of that statement on his second film project, a 1977 space opera by the name of Star Wars. At the age of 29, he designed and supervised the Star Wars VistaVision Composite Optical production pipeline, which allowed all the groundbreaking 365 VistaVision VFX shots in Star Wars. Much of what he created for the film...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Erax’ on Netflix, a Goofy Short Film Pitting Live-Action Girls vs. Puppet Goblins

Erax is one of the short films from Netflix’s Emerging Filmmaker Initiative, which gives new directors a platform for genre stories. Hebru Brantley helms this kid-friendly horror-comedy that takes a charmingly lo-fi approach to visual effects, pitting a little girl and her auntie against some nasty puppets that seem lifted out of an ’80s movie that was lame at the time, but is a gem in the sphere of nostalgia.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

New movies this week: Uncharted, Dog, The Cursed

After a barren January that saw only a handful of noteworthy new releases in movie theaters, February promises to deliver a wide variety of films. This weekend offers three diverse movies to suit anyone’s mood: A video game adaptation starring Peter Parker and Dirk Diggler, a road trip movie with Magic Mike and a canine, and a moody werewolf movie set in the 19th century.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Trailer Reveals Chilling Irish Horror Film

The official trailer for Magnet Releasing's eerie chiller, You Are Not My Mother, has dropped. The Irish horror film will be released in theaters and On Demand on March 25 and tells the story of a teen girl named Char whose missing mother returns home, but not exactly as herself. You Are Not My Mother serves as the feature debut for writer and director Kate Dolan, who has directed several memorable short films including 2017's Catcalls. The upcoming horror drama stars Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly), Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Ingrid Craigie (Citadel), and Paul Reid (The Ritual).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Sets April 2024 Theatrical Release

For those who can’t have their fill of the Lord of the Rings in the upcoming Amazon series, there’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime movie from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation which the studio has set for release on April 12, 2024 (not April 21 as reported by others; that’s a Sunday). Warners already had the release date RSVPed for a New Line movie on the calendar. The movie explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This is the new nerve-shredding Netflix horror movie everyone has been waiting for

According to Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, producer and co-producer for Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, the opportunity to make a sequel to the 1974 original was, pardon the pun, a nightmare come true. “It was impossible to say no,” the filmmakers raved, in press material that accompanies the release of the Netflix film tomorrow. “We feel stories like this need to … evolve with each generation like a favorite campfire story.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Reacher's future revealed by Amazon Prime Video beyond season 1

Reacher has managed to reach far enough to grab a second season, with Amazon Prime Video confirming, just a few days after its first run debuted, that the crime thriller series will be back for more. The series, based on the Jack Reacher series of novels by Lee Child, has...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy