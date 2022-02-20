Providence spoils Siena lacrosse’s home opener

Loudonville, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Big East foe Providence led 7-0 at the half and scored the first 10 goals of the afternoon to spoil Siena Lacrosse’s home-opener 13-8 at Hickey Field. Christian Watts led the way for the Saints, posting his second straight hat trick to start the season.

Matt Grillo scored five times and Jack Horrigan added a hat trick for Providence (2-1) which prevailed in a matchup of the former one-time MAAC lacrosse rivals. Ryan Bell added four assists for the Friars who snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with their first win over Siena (0-2) since 2008.

Freshman Pratt Reynolds scored his first two collegiate goals for the Saints, who erupted for a six-goal fourth quarter surge to tighten the final margin. Luke Julien added a career-high three assists, while Christopher Yanchoris made 11 saves in nearly three full quarters of action.

Both teams posted identical totals of 48 shots, including 26 on target. Michael Harris made 12 saves while allowing just three goals in three-plus quarters of action for Providence.

Siena will look to build off its fourth quarter momentum as they prepare for another stiff test Wednesday when they travel to 10 th ranked Army West Point for a 3 p.m. midweek tilt.

