It took Jamahal Hill just under three minutes to score his latest win, but it was still a rough outing for him. Hill picked up an incredible knockout of Johnny Walker in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 48 main event, which gave him his third KO/TKO victory in his past four outings. However, according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, Hill will require further examination and clearance for his left elbow, right forearm, and left knee before he can compete again. The light heavyweight contender could potentially be out of action until August.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO