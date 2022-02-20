Cary swimmer takes on motherhood between Olympics

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — (AP) — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.
