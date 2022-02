After a 3-1 weekend in both singles and doubles play, Eban Straker-Meads was named the Big Sky Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week. It is the first player of the week nod for Straker-Meads and for the Lumberjacks so far this season. He went undefeated in singles play, and won a doubles match with partner Facundo Tumosa against UC San Diego's Jett Cole and Daniel Traxler, 6-4.

