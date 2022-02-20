Fire department hosts ice training event

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Loda Fire Protection District was out on Bayles lake this morning getting some ice training in. Last year was the first they got certified.

“We’ve gone two years now,” Loda Firefighter Jake Wise said. “It’s our second year of having all our ice water gear in the program.”

Loda Lire Protection District started doing ice training because they have big lakes nearby with a lot of houses around them. They decided to bring in other nearby departments because a bigger lake is easy to train on.

“We train every year here because we have such big lakes and today the ice I think is eight inches thick so we have a lot of ice and a lot of areas to train on,” Wise said.

He said it’s important that they do the training every year.

Wise said, “We just try to run through what could happen you know different scenarios now it’s not going to be easy to just walk up and pull them out of the water,” he said, “Noting is ever the same. So we just try to train for different scenarios so when we get there we can assess it and figure out the best way to attack it.”

Not everyone got to go out on the ice Saturday, but some did.

“Some of the guys that took the class last year,” Wise said. “We got to go out on the ice today and do some light training while the guys that haven’t done it are taking the class form today.”

The Loda Fire Department is thankful for two lake associations for their support.

“Bayles lake Association and the Iroquois Lake Association,” Wise said. “They’ve done fundraisers for us and they raise a lot of money to buy more ice training equipment and they’ve always been very open to us training on the lakes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.