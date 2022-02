Heading into this year's Winter Games, Nathan Chen only had one medal left to win: Olympic gold. Chen, 22, was a six-time national champion and three-time world figure skating champion – and going into Beijing, he was the favorite to win. But the last time he was favored to win Olympic gold, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, a stunning fall kept him off the podium entirely. It was the kind of failure that could have easily haunted him for the rest of his life.

