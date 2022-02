Kasperi Kapanen has fallen into a deep funk, with no signs that he could soon snap out of it heading into Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. The speedy winger, now in his second season in Pittsburgh, has not scored in 11 games without even earning a single assist. He has a minus-5 rating over that span and the Penguins for now have ditched their plan to pair him with Evgeni Malkin. Kapanen is expected to remain on the third line in Thursday’s game.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO