ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Allen powers New Mexico State past Grand Canyon 82-66

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJnGEUd00

Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66 on Saturday night.

Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-4, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Clayton Henry and Donnie Tillman scored 10 apiece.

Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes (18-7, 8-5). Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season. New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Jan. 29.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Kent State runs past Ball State, 93-82

KENT, Ohio — Five Ball State players scored in double figures Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough against a streaking Kent State squad. Miryne Thomas led Ball State (12-15, 7-9) with 19 points. Payton Sparks had 15 points. Kent State (18-9, 13-4) is riding a nine-game win streak. The...
KENT, OH
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

554K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy