Atlanta, GA

Shoppers say they are concerned about safety after catching a security officer sleeping on the job

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Buckhead shoppers say their concern is growing after seeing a security officer asleep on the job.

A Buckhead shopper who didn’t want to be identified sent Channel 2 Action News cell-phone video of a security officer in a Securitas vehicle asleep in the parking deck of Lenox Marketplace.

“I really was just so surprised that something like that was really happening, to see those lights flashing and to realize that he was asleep,” said one shopper.

She told Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she’s spotted several instances of guards sleeping on the job.

“To see the security guard act so haphazardly, it’s a slap in the face,” she said.

Numbers from the Atlanta Police Department reveal so far in 2022 car thefts are up 11%. And thefts from vehicles are up 38%, compared to the previous week.

However, property thefts in total are seeing a 33% decrease.

These numbers come as newly elected Mayor Andre Dickens aggressively works to curb crime in this area.

This month GOP leaders paused efforts to create a Buckhead cityhood to allow Dickens time to make changes.

A regional representative with Securitas declined answering our questions. We’ve reached out to their corporate office for a comment.

Comments / 14

2 Tall Jones
4d ago

the security guard was not sleep....he was meditating and thinking about how to catch thugs....ask him if he was sleep or meditating?

Reply(2)
17
Gary Bock
4d ago

I don't care who you are, if you carry a gun and wear a badge, you get hours of boredom and seconds of terror. The BSA said it best: "Be Prepared. "

Reply
3
guess who
4d ago

I’m surprised they weren’t playing on their phone! I get all my good deals when I catch them doing this.

Reply
3
 

