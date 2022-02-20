Firewolves drop second game of doubleheader, 13-9

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany FireWolves (4-6) were defeated by the Toronto Rock (6-3), 13-9, at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Saturday evening. The game was back and forth all night, but Toronto notched four consecutive goals in the fourth quarter to come away with a victory on the road. Full game statistics can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1521/ .

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 3 3 2 1 9 TORONTO 2 4 3 4 13

Joe Nardella controlled the first faceoff of the game, but a quick turnover on Albany surrendered the ball to Toronto. After nearly five minutes of scoreless ball, Rob Hellyer sniped one in from deep to open the scoring for Toronto. Less than a minute later, Joe Resetarits snuck one past Nick Rose to knot the game at one goal apiece. Despite a goalie interference penalty on the Rock, Albany was unable to capitalize on their first power play of the night. Following an interception by Greg Downing, he ran the floor and later found a cutting Andrew Kew for a FireWolves goal. With just under five minutes to play, Albany was hit with their first penalty of the game, giving Toronto a man-up advantage. Wasting no time, Reid Reinholdt tied the game back up on the power play goal. Kew immediately got the goal back for Albany as he burned past his defender on his way to scoring his second of the quarter.

After a back and forth with no scoring to open the second quarter, Toronto was penalized for the second time of the game, and this time Albany was able to capitalize as Kew completed his hat trick and pushed the Albany lead to 4-2. Less than a minute later, Josh Jubenville ran the transition and found the back of the net for the Rock. Toronto quickly tied the game at four as Reinholdt notched his second of the game with eight minutes to play in the half. Albany was hit with a holding penalty, and not long after Reinholdt completed a hat trick of his own to regain the lead for Toronto. With just under three minutes remaining in the quarter, Dan Dawson notched his first of the night for the Rock. Less than a minute later, Resetarits fired in his second of the evening to bring the FireWolves back within a goal. With just 15 seconds to play in the half, Kew fed a cutting Charlie Kitchen in front of the net to tie the game at six goals apiece heading into the halftime break.

Just 23 seconds into the third quarter, Resetarits found the back of the net for the third time in the contest, giving the FireWolves an early second half lead. Minutes later, Brandon Slade’s shot deflected off Jamieson and bounced into the net to tie the game once again. Following nearly seven scoreless minutes, Dan Craig broke the tie with his first goal of the game to regain the lead for the Rock. Coming out of a television timeout, Tom Schreiber logged his first of the night diving from behind the net to push the Toronto lead to two. After a long scoring drought by Albany, Reilly O’Connor cut to the net and buried his first of the game for Albany. The FireWolves were unable to score with the final possession of the quarter as the Rock took a 9-8 lead into the final period.

Following another brief scoring drought by both teams to start the fourth quarter, Jubenville secured a rebound and put his second goal of the game into the net to extend the Rock lead to 10-8 with just under 10 to play. The Rock pushed the lead to three goals after Schreiber netted his second of the night on a missile from deep. With a minute and a half remaining, Latrell Harris forced a turnover and ran all the way down to score on the empty net as Toronto went up by four. 30 seconds later, Challen Rogers added another on the empty FireWolves net. Nardella then won the ensuing faceoff and found Ryan Benesch who knocked in his first of the night. Toronto controlled the final faceoff and ran out the clock, capping off a 13-9 road victory in Albany.

The FireWolves are back on the road for a trip to the west coast against the San Diego Seals on Saturday, February 26. The game is at 10 p.m. EST at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and can be watched on ESPN+ and My4 Albany.

