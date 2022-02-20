ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Thunder drop 6th straight to Newfoundland

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixwBx_0eJnEDXU00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Newfoundland Growlers Saturday night, looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Thunder jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Growlers responded with three unanswered goals. Newfoundland held on for a 3-2 win, handing the Thunder their sixth straight loss.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany outlasts Dutchmen in first round of AA playoffs

Albany beat Guilderland 59-51. Albany outlasts Dutchmen in first round of AA playoffs. School board votes to appeal state’s decision on …. Advocates want to fix loophole in Child Victims Act. Young Futures to offer free financial literacy and …. SnowMan Ice Cream sold to new owner. Arrest made...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

No plan for having men’s and women’s Final Four in same city

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There won’t be a combined men’s and women’s Final Four in the near future, the Division I basketball committees decided Friday. The unanimous decision was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four.
BASKETBALL
NEWS10 ABC

Bird is back: Sue Bird finally re-signs with Seattle Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. Bird, the WNBA assists leader and oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Thunder#Newfoundland Growlers#Sports News Analysis#Syracuse Patroons#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

3 injured in German apartment building fire; 100 evacuated

BERLIN (AP) — A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said. The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the...
ACCIDENTS
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Emile “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers has died. He was 95. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and...
NHL
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany wins crucial game against UNH on senior day

UAlbany beat New Hampshire 70-65. UAlbany wins crucial game against UNH on senior day. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Have You Thrown Out Salt …. Albany man allegedly beat his grandfather to death. End of an era: Demolition begins at Colonie eyesore. Schoharie County father still looking for answers …. Local...
ALBANY, NY
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

When the All-Star break ends, the NBA’s stretch run begins

CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run.
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy