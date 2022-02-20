Thunder drop 6th straight to Newfoundland
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Newfoundland Growlers Saturday night, looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Thunder jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Growlers responded with three unanswered goals. Newfoundland held on for a 3-2 win, handing the Thunder their sixth straight loss.
