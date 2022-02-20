ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Wabash teen

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled .

WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old teenager.

They were last seen on in Wabash on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 am. She was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on Brooklyn Whitt-King is asked to contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-1111 or dial 9-1-1.

