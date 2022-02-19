ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirt-bike rider is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Saturday in east Hopewell

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
HOPEWELL — A dirt-bike rider was seriously injured after colliding with a car early Saturday night in an apparent hit-and-run that saw the car's driver flee the scene.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of High Avenue and Courthouse Road in the city's east end. While the investigation into the crash has not determined fault, police are looking for the driver of the car to find out why he did not stick around.

"The driver of the vehicle got out of the car, looked at the motorcycle driver, got back in his car, and left the area," police Captain Trevor Terry said. The driver was last seen heading south on High Avenue toward Prince George County.

The car was a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, Terry said. Witnesses describe the driver as a heavy-set man.

The dirt-bike rider, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where they were reported in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

