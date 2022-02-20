ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4dcO_0eJnBTfL00

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday night, and the favorite to win MVP of the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA All-Star Game is in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night, and the favorite to win the MVP of the game is 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MVP Odds:

  1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) +400 odds to win
  2. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) +600 odds to win
  3. LeBron James (Lakers) +600 odds to win
  4. Joel Embiid (76ers) +650 odds to win
  5. Steph Curry (Warriors) +800 odds to win
  6. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) +1200 odds to win
  7. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) +1200 odds to win
  8. Trae Young (Hawks) +1400 odds to win
  9. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) +1800 odds to win
  10. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) +2000 odds to win
  11. Devin Booker (Suns) +2800 odds to win
  12. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) +3300 odds to win
  13. Chris Paul (Suns) +3300 odds to win
  14. Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) +4000 odds to win
  15. Jimmy Butler (Heat) +4000 odds to win
  16. Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) +5000 odds to win
  17. Zach LaVine (Bulls) +5000 odds to win
  18. Darius Garland (Cavs) +6600 odds to win
  19. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) +6600 odds to win
  20. Khris Middleton (Bucks) +8000 odds to win
  21. Jarrett Allen (Cavs) +8000 odds odds to win
  22. Fred VanVleet (Raptors) +8000 odds to win
  23. Dejounte Murray (Spurs) +8000 odds to win
  24. Rudy Gobert (Jazz) +10000 odds to win

Odds are provided by SISportsbook.com

On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns won the three-point contest, while Obi Toppin won the dunk contest.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Rudy Gobert
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard. During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClippers

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba All Star Game#Nuggets#Nba Finals#Mavericks#Trae Young Lrb#Cavs#Sisportsbook Com#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors about to get surprising boost to their lineup?

The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBC Sports

Report: NBA teams eying Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell as next stars to push for trade

With Ben Simmons and James Harden traded for each other, the NBA’s two big disgruntled-star dramas have settled (seemingly). Around the league, team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy