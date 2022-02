After striking out in the offseason and striking out at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of getting the hat trick with buyout season. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported Tuesday that Rockets guard Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, as neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout. As Stein notes, March 1 is the deadline for players to be bought out and still maintain their playoff eligibility.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO