ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Missouri swim and dive compete in final day of the SEC Championships

By Missourian Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Missouri men's and women's swim and dive wrapped up its fifth and final day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a mixed bag of results for the Tigers, with both teams placing top five in just one event Saturday.

Jack Dahlgren put together another strong performance, finishing fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 41.08 seconds. Will Goodwin placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.67. Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Danny Kovac placed ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:53.45.

Meredith Rees placed eight in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.21. It was Rees' second top eight placement of the meet. Amy Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.29.

Missouri's women's dive team was also in action Saturday. In the platform, Sarah Rousseau placed 17th with a score of 214.15. Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 208.35.

Missouri's men's swim and dive finished seventh out of 10 teams at the SEC Championships scoring 716.5 points. The women's team placed ninth out of 12 with a score of 485.5.

The Tigers next meet will be the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center Feb. 26.

Stephens basketball closes regular season with loss to Missouri Baptist

Stephens College basketball (8-17, 4-14 American Midwest Conference) ended its final game of the 2022 season with a 70-51 loss to third-place Missouri Baptist (17-11, 14-4), squandering an opportunity for a potential upset with a collapse in the second quarter.

After leaving the first quarter tied at 10, Missouri Baptist rattled off a 27-7 run in the second with a stalwart defensive effort and a hurried transition game. The Spartans held the Stars to just 3 of 15 shooting and forced nine turnovers. The Spartans didn't get to the charity stripe once in the second quarter.

Allison Moore's 12 points led the Stars, followed by 11 points from sophomore guard Marveen Ross, who each played nearly every minute of the Saturday contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Missouri's Kent named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week following upset victory

In a big weekend for Missouri wrestling’s Jeremiah Kent’s alma mater Hickman, which had two wrestlers take home state championships, Kent gave the Tigers their third straight Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor after his big upset win over Iowa State’s No. 7 Marcus Coleman. This is Missouri’s fifth Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor and third in a row. Kent is ranked 16th in the 184-pound weight division, according to the first NCAA Division I coaches poll. “It was a real big win for Jeremiah,” coach Brian Smith said. “It was his first big top-10 win, and I’m excited to see this help his confidence going into the Big 12 Championships.” Kent and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action March 5 for the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Weekly Update: Opening weekend has come and gone for SEC teams

With the MLB in a lockout, the NBA paused for All-Star weekend and the Super Bowl having come and gone, there were more eyes on college baseball as teams all across the country started their 2022 campaigns this past weekend. Across the Southeastern Conference attendance records were broken as fans filled stadiums. Some left with hope, others left woefully disappointed. Let’s recap the 2022 opening weekend. ...
MLB
Wyoming News

Tyrone Hopper

Missouri defensive lineman Tyrone Hopper speaks with the media at Faurot Field’s Show Me Club on Monday in Columbia. Hopper transferred to the Tigers from North Carolina during the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Missouri football seniors speak at Media Day

Missouri held a football player media day Monday, when each returning defensive player who sat at a table received some version of the same question. “You might have to learn a third defensive scheme in three years. What kind of a challenge is that?” The Tigers lost defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to the Carolina Panthers, and they have yet to publicly name a replacement. Multiple outlets reported that safeties coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Missouri State
Wyoming News

Missouri baseball completes late-inning comeback to win opening series

Despite some questionable decisions early, Missouri baseball managed to muster enough offense to complete a comeback win, defeating Nicholls State 7-4 on Monday in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Luke Mann put the Tigers up for good with a bases-clearing double that drove in three runs. For most of the game, the Tigers (3-1) struggled to produce any offense going into the sixth inning with only one run on two hits. ...
THIBODAUX, LA
Wyoming News

Already a team leader, Manuel looks to take next step

Martez Manuel has made leaps every year since he arrived at Missouri in 2019. He played in all 12 games as a freshman, mainly on special teams. He started every game as a sophomore, largely playing very well. And he became a captain as a junior, making it clear who the leader of Missouri’s defense was. So heading into 2022, likely Manuel’s final year at Missouri — he has one...
NFL
Wyoming News

Huskers land 2023 QB William Watson III, who has a longstanding, strong bond with OC Mark Whipple

William Watson III stood at midcourt of a high school basketball game at his Springfield, Massachusetts, school on Tuesday evening and went through the standard list of people to thank when making a major decisions. Coaches, teammates, teachers, family and so on. While he did, people in the crowd shouted, “Love you, Pop!” addressing the class of 2023 quarterback by his nickname. Then Watson, who has been one of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Sec#Tigers#Spartans
Wyoming News

The future of Husker QB recruiting and two more observations after 2023 prospect William Watson's pledge

Nebraska on Tuesday evening landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 quarterback William Watson III out of Springfield, Massachusetts. Here are three observations following Watson’s pledge to the Huskers. 1. NU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple hasn’t wasted any time making his mark on the room he’s coaching. Huskers land 2023 QB...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Kicker Collin Larsh leaving Wisconsin to chase NFL

The University of Wisconsin football program will have a new starting kicker this fall for the first time in three seasons. Senior Collin Larsh tweeted Monday he had signed with an agent and will pursue an NFL career. His announcement comes about three months after Larsh said he would return for a sixth season with the Badgers. The Monona Grove High School product and Marshall native went 34 of 47 on field goals during his UW career. ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Four-star Colorado QB Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class

Jedd Fisch has another option at quarterback for the 2023 season. The Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from four-star '23 Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound Dorman selected the UA over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on CBS Sports. "It was really just that home feeling when I went to go visit there," Dorman said on CBS Sports. "I liked the NFL experience...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

This Wisconsin football alum, coach will lead the Badgers' recruiting department

After weeks of quiet activity behind the scenes, the University of Wisconsin football program announced three staff changes Tuesday, addressing both recruiting and assistant coaches’ roles. Former tight ends coach Mickey Turner will lead the Badgers’ recruiting efforts, while new hire Bill Sheridan will take over the inside linebackers coaching spot for Bob Bostad, who will move back to the offensive line position. UW’s release Tuesday didn’t name a replacement...
NFL
Wyoming News

Vikings Packers Football

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during Green Bay's 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Jan 2. 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy