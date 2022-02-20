ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri swim and dive compete in final day of the SEC Championships

By Missourian Staff
 3 days ago

Missouri men's and women's swim and dive wrapped up its fifth and final day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a mixed bag of results for the Tigers, with both teams placing top five in just one event Saturday.

Jack Dahlgren put together another strong performance, finishing fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 41.08 seconds. Will Goodwin placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.67. Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Danny Kovac placed ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:53.45.

Meredith Rees placed eight in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.21. It was Rees' second top eight placement of the meet. Amy Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.29.

Missouri's women's dive team was also in action Saturday. In the platform, Sarah Rousseau placed 17th with a score of 214.15. Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 208.35.

Missouri's men's swim and dive finished seventh out of 10 teams at the SEC Championships scoring 716.5 points. The women's team placed ninth out of 12 with a score of 485.5.

The Tigers next meet will be the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center Feb. 26.

