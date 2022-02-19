ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Mary Washington at Randolph-Macon

 3 days ago

R. Baughan homered to right field, 2 RBI; K. Davis scored. 0 - 2 N. Sadler...

odaconline.com

WSET

Hampden-Sydney advances to ODAC Tournament quarterfinals over Shenandoah, 86-71

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET) — Sophomore Josiah Hardy (Ashburn) scored a career-high 19 points, adding a game-high nine rebounds, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to an 86-71 first-round victory past Shenandoah University in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Basketball Tournament on Monday night at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Sophomore Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC) added 17 points for the #7 seed Tigers (14-10), who led 44-34 at halftime while advancing to play #2 seed Guilford (NC) College in the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Jaylen Williams posted game-highs of 22 points, 11 assists and five steals for the #10 seed Hornets (4-22).
SHENANDOAH, VA
The Richmond Observer

Zion Baldwin: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

ROCKINGHAM — Zion Baldwin, a junior basketball player, has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55. Richmond’s boys’ basketball team went 2-0 last week and won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Defeating Pinecrest High School, the Raiders also clinched the top seed in the NCHSAA 4A East state playoffs.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Athenaeum

Gymnastics takes slim victory over George Washington and William & Mary

The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled back home to Morgantown to compete against George Washington and William & Mary after getting first place in Towson on Saturday. West Virginia edged out a victory while George Washington took second place and William & Mary took third place. In the first rotation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
State
Washington State
WAVY News 10

Hampton lacrosse falls 15-6 to VMI in home opener

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – Hampton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against VMI Monday afternoon but couldn’t hang on to the lead, as the Keydets won the game by a final of 15-6. The Pirates didn’t play the 2021 season due to COVID, but are back this season under first-year head coach Chazz Woodson. […]
HAMPTON, VA
Richmond.com

Monacan High grad, ex-Hokie Joe Bamisile surging for GW heading into meeting with UR

George Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly passed the ball out to Joe Bamisile in the first half’s waning seconds against visiting Rhode Island Saturday. Bamisile, a Monacan High grad who played last season at Virginia Tech, by necessity rushed an off-balance 3. It went in, part of the recent surge Bamisile rides into Tuesday night’s game against the University of Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10) at GW’s Smith Center.
RICHMOND, VA
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school basketball: Unbeaten Westerville South finishes atop boys Super 7

It’s never a surprise when an Ed Calo-coached team is among the area’s best, but undefeated regular seasons are rarely predictable.  With its 61-49 victory over Worthington Kilbourne on Feb. 18, Calo’s Westerville South boys basketball team improved to 21-0 heading into the Division I district tournament. The Wildcats also earned the No. 1 ranking in the final ThisWeek...
WAVY News 10

CNU women cap perfect regular season with 76-62 win over Salisbury

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Natalie Terwilliger enjoyed a career night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Her sensational effort on Senior Night helped propel Christopher Newport University to a 76-62 win over Salisbury, and a perfect 22-0 regular season. “It’s incredible,” said Terwillger. “I don’t think we expected this at the beginning of the […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
On3.com

KenPom predicts outcome of final four regular season LSU games

LSU bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, but it was snapped on Saturday with the Tigers’ 77-75 loss at South Carolina. Now sitting at 19-8 overall with a 7-7 mark in SEC play, head coach Will Wade’s squad is currently in a five-way tie for fourth place in the league standings and needs to make up some ground heading down the final stretch of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Baseball
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Norfolk State Blows out Coppin State in Baltimore

Special to HBCU Gameday by Ethan Briddell, Senior, Mount Oleasant High School Coppin State knew they were in for a tough game at home against Norfolk State. Coppin State has only shot 38.5% from the field this season which is among the lowest in all of college basketball. Norfolk State, known for their stellar defense […] The post Norfolk State Blows out Coppin State in Baltimore appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Homeschool Spirit pockets solid victory over Fairfax Home 62-53

Mighty close, mighty fine, Richmond Homeschool Spirit wore a victory shine after clipping Fairfax Home 62-53 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 19. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA preparing for ACC matchup with Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak, but it has a tough task ahead on Wednesday, February 23. The Cavaliers have won five out of the last six games. Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils come to Charlottesville. It will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers fall to second-straight ranked opponent this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- (10) Virginia women's lacrosse hosted its second ranked opponent this weekend, falling to (16) Princeton 17-11. The Cavaliers also fell to (8) Maryland on Friday, 17-13. Sophomore Morgan Schwab led scoring for Virginia with a hat trick. Seniors Ashlyn McGovern, Courtlynne Caskin and Annie Dyson...
SPORTS

