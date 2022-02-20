ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KU gets road win at West Virginia

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to complete a regular season sweep of West Virginia after their 71-58 victory on the road.

Ochai Agbaji continued his great season, scoring 23 points. David McCormack also had one of his best games of the year, securing the double-double, finshing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson also had a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks had a solid defensive performance, holding West Virginia to 28% shooting on the game. They also outrebounded the Mountaineers 42-30.

Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 18 points and Taz Sherman would have 16 points.

Kansas remains first place in the conference as their record improves to 11-2 and 22-4 overall.

The Jayhawks will head back home as they look to complete a sweep of the Sunflower Showdown, against Kansas State, Tuesday 8 p.m. CT.

