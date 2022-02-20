How Can I Be Sure My Hardware Wallet Deleted My Mnemonic Phrase?

Q: I have my phone with me at all times and check it hundreds of times a day. Are there any proven ways to treat screen addiction?. Our work, social lives and entertainment have become inextricably tied to our devices, and the pandemic has made matters worse. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April, for instance, found that among the 81% of adults in the United States who used video calls to connect with others since the beginning of the pandemic, 40% said they felt “worn out or fatigued” from those calls, and 33% said they have tried to scale back the amount of time they spent on the internet or on their smartphones.

GAMBLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO