The Creighton Bluejays will be without guard Ryan Nembhard after he suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery. This injury is an unfortunate ending for a talented freshman having a fantastic first season of college basketball. The injury happened when he collided with Saint John’s guard Posh Alexander during their game on Wednesday night. Creighton would go on to close out and win that game 81-78. The Big East will be a little less exciting without the electric freshman guard in it this year.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO