The West Virginia tennis team came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats, losing 3-4 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center on Sunday. The Mountaineers struggled at certain points against the Wildcats, trailing 4-1 for a period of time. WVU could have lost their two remaining matches, but were able to rally and pick up a pair of victories by the end of the day.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO