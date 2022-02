Julia Foppiano didn’t have much time to think. It was go time. And away she went. The Plainedge guard corralled a rebound with the score tied at 35 and 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. She didn’t look for an outlet pass or someone else to take control. Her eyes were focused on one thing: the basket. And her mind was set on one thing: Victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO