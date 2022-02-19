ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Racing Experience gives fans the chance to get behind the wheel of a stock car

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience allows fans to drive a...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: The one car we won’t get to see in 2022

One car number that was initially confirmed for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will not be run, thanks to a merger between two teams. Early in the offseason between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, it was confirmed that GMS Racing, which had never competed in a race at NASCAR’s top level, and Richard Petty Motorsports would be merging to former Petty GMS Motorsports, with GMS Racing purchasing Richard Petty Motorsports’ two charters.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
AdWeek

Nascar Is Accelerating Its DEI Efforts to Combat Racism, Among Fans and at Races

The Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama bills itself as “Nascar’s biggest and baddest track.” Opened in 1969, the 2,000-acre site contains stock car racing’s longest oval (2.66 miles) and an 80,000-seat grandstand. Thanks to a recent $50 million renovation, the complex now includes the new Paddock Club, which boasts hors d’oeuvres, a 41-foot video screen and a perch on victory lane.
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Racing#Race Car#Stock Car#Behind The Wheel
Motorsport.com

NASCAR: Next Gen car put on "a great race" at Daytona

Sunday’s Daytona 500 was the first time a full field of 40 Next Gen cars appeared on the track in racing conditions. The racing was fairly typical of most superspeedway races, with a handful of multi-car wrecks but the carbon-fiber composite bodies appeared to stand up better in accidents.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Fires Back at Criticism Over His Appearance on Daytona 500 TV Broadcast

When you’re a celebrity, or even just have a following on social media, criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes, that criticism is valid. Fans point out a mistake, you learn from it and grow as a person. Other times, however, it’s downright silly, and you receive criticism simply because someone who follows you is bored. After an appearance on the Daytona 500 broadcast, NASCAR driver and commentator, Clint Bowyer, received the latter form of criticism – but refused to take it lying down.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorious

The Wild History Of Supercross And The Murderous Man Behind The Wheel

We talked about the Mickey Thompson murder, but let’s talk more about the dark soul of Mike Goodwin. You might remember a little story we did a long time ago about the brutal murder of Mickey and Trudy Thompson. If you do, then you'll know that these terrifying events were orchestrated by another industry giant in the world of automotive racing, Mike Goodwin. This man was the father of modern supercross and now serves behind bars for the horrible atrocities his former business partner committed. Unfortunately, many people don't understand the man's entire life as he is typically only known for the murders and his motorcycle-focused automotive fun. However, there was a lot more history behind the career and life of Mike Goodwin in regards to what he built.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Sports Legend Michael Jordan

Today is a big day for Michael Jordan. The legendary NBA star turned NASCAR team owner is set to watch his team compete in the iconic Daytona 500. Jordan’s team, 23XI Racing, debuted at the Daytona 500 last year. “NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy