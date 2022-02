Top story: ‘Humble address’ motion demands Sue Gray findings. Hello – great that you could join me, Warren Murray, for today’s briefing. A new attempt will be made to force publication of the full Sue Gray report on whether No 10 parties broke Covid laws. If passed, the “humble address” motion tabled in the House of Commons by the Lib Dems would compel ministers to release the documents within two days of the Met concluding its investigation. A vote could take place next week, with Tory MPs urged to give their support.

