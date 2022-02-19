Deptford Northern Soul Club

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
DJ David Bonobo, host of Radio Kilombo on KPTZ 91.9 FM. In 2001, David Bonobo created the program ¡SouLbRosO! for KillRadio.org, an L.A.-based Internet radio collective. In 2010, he launched the now-defunct Radio Machete podcast network. It included his own program, El Ritmo Subversivo, which he brought to KPTZ 91.9 FM in Port Townsend, WA in 2016.
This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
Crystals Soul Food Café in the South Bay feels like a Barbie dreamhouse, one where plants hang from every available space, and hot-pink lighting and colorful art are everywhere. The creativity applies to the food as well. So, you’ll find plant-based dishes like the psychedelic soul plate with fresh lion's mane mushrooms and thyme herbs, vegan chili with parmesan corn cake, sushi fries topped with mango and eel sauce, and vegan lasagna.
Taste centuries of cross-cultural traditions in a single bowl of yock. Yock—this peculiar name is attached to history, culture, tradition, and big flavors. It’s a delicious bowl or carry-out box filled to the brim with tangy, spicy noodles, broth, soy sauce, meat (sometimes shrimp), and a hard-boiled egg topped with chopped onions. Variations of its basic ingredients (and spellings) are found as far away as Canada and as close as Maryland and Virginia. In New Orleans, the culinary second-line staple is known as yaka mein or Old Sober (for its ability to loosen the grip of the previous night’s revelry). In Baltimore it’s sold in Chinese restaurants as yat gaw mein. Tidewater Virginia restaurants sell it as a box of yock, which translates loosely to a box of noodles. In Cambridge on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, it’s simply known as yock.
Under a bright yellow awning on Wilshire sits Caribbean Soul Kitchen. The Panamanian restaurant makes brown stew chicken, fried red snapper, hearty sancocho stews, and yuca balls—deep-fried and golden, topped with parmesan cheese. It’s run by chef RJ, who uses traditional Panamanian cooking techniques, and a mix of African, Spanish, and Native American flavors. Check in for their latest juice flavors, which have rotated between tamarind, mango, cucumber, sorrel, and hibiscus.
The historian and scholar John Hope Franklin used to tell the story about the end of segregation in the South.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Taste of Soul #TheCulturalExperience is bringing great food, culture and entertainment to Shreveport on Sunday at Artipsy Studio. Craig Johnson, owner of Craig Events, is the host and creator of A Taste of Soul. Johnson believed it would be a great idea for Black History Month to host this event by highlighting some of Shreveport's African American caterers and chefs and the significance of food in Black culture.
Inspired by his Grandma Glady’s famous peach cobbler and the BBQs he grew up going to as a child, Kevin Johnson, NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento, created Fixin’s Soul Kitchen along with his wife Michelle. There are two locations—the original is in the Bay Area—and both serve soul dishes like deep-fried deviled eggs, shrimp and grits, black-eyed peas, and pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy and pickled onions.
As Storm Eunice swept through the U.K on Friday, one star who had a lucky escape was Gordon Ramsay. Pictures show how the ferocious winds, reaching more than 75mph in London, uprooted a huge tree just down the road from his £7million mansion. The mature tree caused considerable damage...
A man who painted his conservation area house lilac has won a planning battle to keep it that colour. Ian Davis, who lives in Oxhey in Hertfordshire, painted his property in August 2020. A retrospective planning application was rejected by Watford Borough Council which said it had a "harmful impact"...
As a visionary painter in the street and gallery space and an adventurer into the world of new media, NYCHOS has developed an inimitable personal style that tackles life’s biggest questions through a kaleidoscope of lenses from the visceral to the esoteric, historical and revolutionary. Rich in fantastical, patiently executed detail with a prismatic, ritualistic energy, the work is enlivened by the hyperstimulated verve of urban pop. NYCHOS depicts human anatomy, creature spirits, insidious technology and biodiverse nature in adventurous, ambitious mixed media works that proceed with an unsettling, seductive humor toward deadly serious meditations on the meaning of life. His newest project is an immersive environmental installation opening in Los Angeles on February 22.
A "complex rescue" has taken place to recover a male cat called Icicle that became marooned on a river wall. The stuck white soggy moggy was spotted by postman, Alex Smith, on a dog walk in Great Yarmouth, at about 08:00 GMT. He alerted the RNLI and Norfolk Fire and...
Mike Zarnock has the world’s largest Hot Wheels collection, a record he’s held for nearly two decades. 30,000 cars are kept inside 2,500 square feet of storage space in his home owned by Mike Zarnock. He estimates that he spends about $10k a year on the Hot Wheel brand as a super fan, on accessories like socks, sunglasses, toothbrushes and underwear. He’s something of a celebrity in the community of toy car collecting.
Almost 19,000 children in Devon have been sent supermarket vouchers for half-term in a bid to combat holiday hunger, a council has said. The vouchers from Devon County Council are funded by the government. The council said it had invested £4.7m of government funding on providing almost 140,000 supermarket vouchers...
Hertz, the first dog in the British military trained to sniff out electronic communication devices, was awarded PDSA Dickin Medal. A pioneering RAF sniffer dog has been recognised for his work in Afghanistan with the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Hertz, a German shorthaired pointer, was the first –...
Tears For Fears have announced they will play an intimate London show at Shepherd's Bush Empire on Monday July 4. Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal will release their first new album as Tears For Fears in 17 years, The Tipping Point, this Friday, February 25. Tickets for what must be one of the smallest gigs the duo have played for years also go on sale on Friday at 10am. Tickets will be available here.
A family who had a 400-year-old oak tree fall on their home during Storm Eunice have told the BBC the experience was "absolutely terrifying". Sven and Dominic Good were working from home when they heard a "creak and then a huge bang" as the tree came crashing down. After the...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove to McDonald's instead of eating dinner with my in-laws. When it comes to fast food versus home-cooking, I'll choose fast food every time. Shortly after my husband and I got married, we visited his mother on the weekend. I didn't want to go, but I felt obligated.
